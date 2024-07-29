Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Decreased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after acquiring an additional 95,078 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 51.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 83.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 83,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after acquiring an additional 38,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $395.42. 350,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,897. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $399.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $380.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.57.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

