Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,211,000 after buying an additional 2,307,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,780 shares in the last quarter. GE Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $48,782,000. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,376,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,566 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,297,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,613. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

