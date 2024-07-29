Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 19,108 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 117.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

ASX stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. 7,096,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,139,945. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

