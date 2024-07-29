Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,132 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar stock traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

