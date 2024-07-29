Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,302 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4,741.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 161,223 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.2% during the first quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 95,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $17,768,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.