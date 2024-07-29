Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 298 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 187.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.27. 4,721,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,017. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

