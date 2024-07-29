Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 26,722.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $5,802,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,287,000.

Saia Stock Down 2.6 %

Saia stock traded down $10.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $386.21. 880,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $447.36 and its 200 day moving average is $493.54. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.26 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $772.36 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Saia from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $501.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.18.

Insider Activity

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

