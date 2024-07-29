Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,648,665,000 after buying an additional 779,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fortinet by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,501,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,284,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,913 shares of company stock worth $5,608,349 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.7 %

Fortinet stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.39. 3,963,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,755,613. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $63.86.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reduced their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.