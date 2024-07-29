Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in IQVIA by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after buying an additional 606,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in IQVIA by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,675,000 after buying an additional 592,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $70,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IQV stock traded down $2.42 on Monday, hitting $237.25. 948,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.23 and a 200 day moving average of $229.55. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.56.

Get Our Latest Report on IQV

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.