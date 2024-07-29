Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 88.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,290,000 after purchasing an additional 57,509 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.9% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 81,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,452.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,415.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1,318.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

