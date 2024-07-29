Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 103.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,582,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bruker by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,664,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,328,000 after acquiring an additional 562,684 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2,342.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 388,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,532,000 after purchasing an additional 372,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 925.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 362,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 326,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,055 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,951. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

