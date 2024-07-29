Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.32. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $369.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.05.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

