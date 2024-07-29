Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $481,000 Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after buying an additional 611,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,962 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LSCC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.2 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.96. 2,815,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

