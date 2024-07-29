Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth about $3,650,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 919,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $4,676,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BCE by 6.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 371,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $33.27. 1,221,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,055. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $43.53.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 201.39%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

