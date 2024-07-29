Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 256 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $1.42 on Monday, hitting $69.40. 2,003,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,296. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.46.

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

