Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 261 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.50.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $489.83. 1,059,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $498.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $450.71 and its 200-day moving average is $437.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

