Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,540,000.

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.05. The company had a trading volume of 693,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,184. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $98.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

