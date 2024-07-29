Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $60.13. 803,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $69.03. The firm has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

