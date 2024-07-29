MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Position Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.83% of MSA Safety worth $139,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSA. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 16.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 100,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 707,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.09. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.35 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

