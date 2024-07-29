MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,505 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $22,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MSA opened at $189.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $147.35 and a one year high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.09.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.97%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

