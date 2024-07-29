N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 575,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in N-able were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in N-able by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,813,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 116,293 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in N-able by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in N-able during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NABL opened at $14.13 on Monday. N-able, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). N-able had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $50,794.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,910,959. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 13,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 538,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,673.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $50,794.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,910,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,432 shares of company stock worth $322,736. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on N-able

About N-able

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.