Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 8.5%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.71. 598,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,188,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 12.5 %
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Nano Nuclear Energy
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.
