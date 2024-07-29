Nano Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, Nano has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $129.56 million and $2.56 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,125.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.11 or 0.00660127 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00110277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00034072 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00241695 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00077962 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.