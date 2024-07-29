Nano Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. Nano has a market capitalization of $131.37 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001412 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,805.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.25 or 0.00655028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.31 or 0.00109310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.97 or 0.00236330 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00046727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00076632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

