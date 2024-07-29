Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Sells $156,390.00 in Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSSC traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,174. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $57.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSSC. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

