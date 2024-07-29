National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s current price.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of National Bank stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 49,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,379. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

