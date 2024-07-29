National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.20.

National Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:NBHC opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. National Bank has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

