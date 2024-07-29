National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Update

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the June 30th total of 3,390,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 700,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.
National CineMedia Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 249,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $557.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.03.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.73 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
