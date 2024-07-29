National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Update

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the June 30th total of 3,390,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 700,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

National CineMedia Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 249,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $557.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.73 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $56,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCMI

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.