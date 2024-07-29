NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1543 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

NatWest Group has raised its dividend by an average of 84.7% per year over the last three years. NatWest Group has a dividend payout ratio of 50.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NatWest Group to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NWG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,787. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

