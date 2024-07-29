NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. NETSTREIT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.280 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.09.

NTST stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.79. 856,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $111,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,011.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

