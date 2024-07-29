Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.08.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $146.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $99.36 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,695,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,521.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,150. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,731,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,503.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 80,420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

