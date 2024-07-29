New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
New Age Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.
About New Age Metals
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
