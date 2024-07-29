Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) PT Raised to $13.00

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.25 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Newmark Group Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.