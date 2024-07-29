Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Northland Power Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

