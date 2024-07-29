Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Northland Power Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $20.31.
Northland Power Company Profile
