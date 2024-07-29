Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stake Increased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in NU by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.98.

NU stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.22. 17,397,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,669,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

