NULS Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, NULS has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $34.37 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NULS

NULS launched on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 128,374,963 coins and its circulating supply is 109,249,212 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars.

