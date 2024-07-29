Numeraire One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.14 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $110.15 million and approximately $14.14 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.06 or 0.00021753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Numeraire has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,716,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,311,820 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

