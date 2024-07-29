NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 19.5%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares were down 19.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 7,113,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,986,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SMR

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $43,433.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at $263,035.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $339,745. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after buying an additional 204,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 172,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.