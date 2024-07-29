Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.5 %

NXC traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $13.32. 14,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,618. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 46,391 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 535.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

