Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.76

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.76 and last traded at $78.26, with a volume of 28809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.05.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average of $75.89.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,499,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after buying an additional 110,463 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 396,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 235,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.