Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Insider Buys £103,200 in Stock

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Foulger acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.67) per share, with a total value of £103,200 ($133,471.29).

Oakley Capital Investments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OCI stock opened at GBX 516 ($6.67) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 82.79, a current ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of £910.33 million, a P/E ratio of 406.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 500.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 480.18. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 392 ($5.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 520 ($6.73).

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

