Oasis Network Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $558.42 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,314.99 or 0.04938483 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00040643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007926 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001836 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08753011 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $6,574,334.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.