Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0863 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $579.49 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08753011 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $6,574,334.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

