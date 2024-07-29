OceanaGold (OGC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect OceanaGold to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter.
OceanaGold Trading Up 0.8 %
OGC stock opened at C$3.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.01. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.08 and a 12-month high of C$3.84. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.61.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
