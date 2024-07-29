OceanaGold (OGC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect OceanaGold to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold Trading Up 0.8 %

OGC stock opened at C$3.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.01. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.08 and a 12-month high of C$3.84. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on OGC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.69.

Read Our Latest Report on OceanaGold

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.