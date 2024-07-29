Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $215.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ODFL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $196.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $202.93 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

