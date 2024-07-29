Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) CEO Sells $498,500.00 in Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $498,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,935.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ONB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.96. 2,325,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

