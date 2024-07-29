Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 155,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,963. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Olin will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Olin by 4.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Olin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Olin by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

