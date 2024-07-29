ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.89. 757,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average is $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $86.20.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.