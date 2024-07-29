Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Onsemi updated its Q3 guidance to $0.91-1.03 EPS.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $75.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.16. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ON. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

