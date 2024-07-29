OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Opko Health, Inc. Sells 75,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,529,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,183,403 shares in the company, valued at $107,344,349.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $2,031,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $807,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OPK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

